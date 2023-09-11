Jennings was held catchless (one target) in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers.

The 49ers had little use for its supporting cast after Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk carried the offense to a comfortable victory. Jennings wound up seeing the field for 32 percent of the offense's plays, but that number should go up in games that are more competitive than Sunday's blowout. Jennings' next chance to record his first catch of the season will come in a road matchup against the Rams on Sunday.