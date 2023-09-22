Jennings caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 30-12 win over the Giants.

It was Ray-Ray McCloud who started in place of Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) on Thursday, which kept Jennings in the No. 3 role. The former was not targeted on offense, while Jennings saw his usual allotment of targets and playing time (31 offensive snaps). It wound up being seventh-round rookie Ronnie Bell (2-24-1) who would cash in a score in Aiyuk's absence. It became clear that San Francisco's coaching staff values Jennings in his current role, limiting any potential fantasy upside ahead of a Week 4 matchup against Arizona.