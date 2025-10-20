Jennings (ankle/ribs/shoulder) had four receptions on seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over Atlanta.

Jennings was dealing with a myriad of minor injuries before being cleared of all designations leading up to Sunday's kick off. The 27-year-old operated as the 49ers' top wideout with Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) still unavailable for Week 7. Jennings' 31 receiving yards and seven targets led all San Francisco receivers not named Christian McCaffrey, who carried the offense with 201 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Look for Jennings' production to improve alongside his health as the season progresses with a road tilt against the Texans next Sunday.