Jennings (hamstring) caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Jennings was able to get back on the field and resume his role as the No. 3 wideout after missing a game prior to last week's bye with a bum hamstring. The 25-year-old saw his usual allotment of snaps on offense (33 percent) and continued to serve as Jimmy Garoppolo's preferred target on third downs (two conversions Sunday). Jennings still doesn't provide enough volume in his current role to warrant fantasy consideration against the Cardinals next Monday.