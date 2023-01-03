Jennings caught two of three targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Raiders.

Jennings made a couple of big catches in his third start in place of Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee), but his target share remained low despite the increased role. It has become clear that head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan to draw up more plays for the veteran wideout even as a starter. That being said, Jennings' value should remain unchanged whether or not Samuel is able to return against the Cardinals on Sunday.