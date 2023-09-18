Jennings had two receptions on three targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Jennings finished second in receiving yards for the 49ers after being held catchless last week. The 26-year-old made a key play on one of his two receptions when he wrestled the ball away from his defender, turning the play into a 31-yard gain instead of an interception for quarterback Brock Purdy. Despite his strong play Sunday, Jennings is unlikely to see enough targets to warrant consideration outside of deeper formats against the Giants on Thursday.