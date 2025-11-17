49ers' Jauan Jennings: Gains 54 yards in blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings had four receptions on six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Cardinals.
Ricky Pearsall (knee) returned to the starting lineup following a five-game absence, but Jennings still led all San Francisco wide receivers in targets and production Sunday. RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle accounted for all of the scoring, leaving Jennings with a pedestrian fantasy score despite finishing in a three-way tie for the team lead in targets. Jennings will attempt to get back into the scoring column against the Panthers next Monday after hitting pay dirt in each of his previous two appearances.
