Jennings caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

Jennings continues to be Jimmy Garoppolo's go-to man on third down, with two of the receiver's three targets coming on the crucial down. The 25-year-old hasn't recorded more than two receptions since Week 1, so he is more valuable to the 49ers than he is to fantasy managers. That said, Jennings could see an extra target or two next Sunday if San Francisco is forced to play from behind against a high-powered Chiefs offense.