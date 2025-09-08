The 49ers are awaiting the results of imaging done on Jennings' shoulder injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Jennings' initial test looked okay, but there are still more results to come. The wideout's status thus is worth monitoring in the days ahead, but at this stage Shanahan believes that Jennings has a chance to play Sunday against the Saints, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) still on the reserve/PUP list, Jennings now banged-up and Jordan Watkins dealing with an ankle injury, Ricky Pearsall currently is the 49ers' top healthy WR, a context that could lead to some combo of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Russell Gage, Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore seeing added opportunities Week 2.