49ers' Jauan Jennings: Going to Bay Area

The 49ers selected Jennings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Jennings fell due to a poor combine but he has enough in his profile to make him worth a late-round flier. The Tennessee product is a physical receiver with strong after-the-catch ability. He broke 29 tackles on 57 catches as a senior in 2019, per Pro Football Focus. He's 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with poor long speed (4.72 40) and explosiveness (29.0-inch vertical). Jennings profiles as a possession receiver at the next level, but if the 49ers can scheme up ways to get him the ball in space, he'll be yet another San Francisco wideout who causes problems after the catch. He will be buried on the depth chart to begin his career, however.