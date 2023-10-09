Jennings (shin) caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Jennings returned from a one-game absence to reclaim his role as the 49ers' slot man Sunday. The 26-year-old wound up playing 27 snaps on offense (38 percent) while receiving just one target, as head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to lean on his star talent for production. Jennings didn't make much of an impact in the box score from a fantasy standpoint, but his lone catch helped extend one of San Francisco's lengthy drives against Dallas on Sunday. A healthy Jennings will serve a similar low-usage role against the Browns next Sunday.