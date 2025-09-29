Jennings (ankle/shoulder) brought in two of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to Jacksonville.

Jennings returned from a one-game absence in order to reclaim his starting role against the Jaguars. The veteran wideout didn't post noteworthy numbers, but it is worth mentioning that he had to leave the game briefly to have his midsection looked at by the training staff following a big hit. Jennings was able to finish the contest, putting any concerns over missed time to rest for the time being. Assuming he can avoid the injury report on a short week of practice, Jennings will look to reestablish himself as one of Brock Purdy's top receiving threats against the Rams on Thursday.