Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Jennings, who won't play Monday against the Ravens, "has made steps" through the concussion protocol, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings came out of last Sunday's victory at Arizona with a concussion, and he wasn't able to practice at all during Week 16 prep, per Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site. Shanahan's comments indicate Jennings may be on the cusp of mixing into drills again, but he'll cede his typical WR reps to Ronnie Bell and Chris Conley behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on Monday.