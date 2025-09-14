Jennings caught five of 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over New Orleans.

The veteran wideout had a little trouble getting on the same page with new quarterback Mac Jones early in the contest, but the duo connected on a 42-yard TD in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winning score. Jennings' final line, and the performance of the 49ers' offense in general without Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) under center, was very encouraging, and he'll look to keep rolling in a Week 3 clash with the Cardinals.