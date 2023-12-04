Jennings had three receptions on four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-19 win over Philadelphia.

Jennings finally got into the scoring column in 2023 after taking a short pass from Brock Purdy early in the fourth quarter and following a convoy of blockers to the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The 49ers' slot receiver was on the field for 29 snaps (49 percent), which wasn't far off from his season average, but Jennings' playing time doesn't tend to correlate with his targets -- in Week 8 against Cincinnati, the wideout did not receive a target despite playing 84 percent of the offense's snaps. This volatility in usage limits Jennings' value to deep leagues heading into a Week 14 tilt against Seattle.