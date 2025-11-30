Jennings caught four of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Browns.

Both passing attacks struggled to deal with high winds in Cleveland, but Jennings was able to get on the other end of a Brock Purdy seven-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. It's the fifth-year wideout's fourth score in the last five games, a stretch in which Jennings has put together a 23-246-4 line on 33 targets. He'll get a chance to rest during next week's bye before the 49ers host the Titans in Week 15.