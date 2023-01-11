Jennings caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 38-13 win over Arizona.

Jennings dropped back to third on the receiver depth chart following Deebo Samuel's return, finishing with 26 snaps on offense (43 percent) Sunday. The 25-year-old finishes the regular season with 35 receptions for 416 yards and a receiving touchdown. Jennings should remain in a low-usage role against the Seahawks on Saturday now that the 49ers offense is back at full strength.