Jennings (shoulder) was spotted working off to the side with a trainer during Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings looks set to go down as a non-participant for the 49ers' second practice in a row, making his activity in Friday's session critical when it comes to determining his availability for Sunday's game against the Saints. If Jennings is able to play through the injury to his left shoulder this weekend, he'll be on the receiving end of targets from a new quarterback in Mac Jones, who is on track to start Sunday with Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) likely to be out for the next 2-to-5 weeks.