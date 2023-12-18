Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jennings is in the concussion protocol, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings logged a typical 41 percent snap share Sunday at Arizona on his way to two catches (on two targets) for 25 yards. In the wake of the contest, though, he'll now be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order to be cleared for game action. Jennings' activity level as the 49ers prep for a Week 16 matchup with the Ravens on Monday, Dec. 25 could be telling for his potential to play.