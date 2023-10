Jennings (shin) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

A shin injury thus will sideline Jennings for Week 4 action, thereby giving Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud and potentially Willie Snead expanded opportunities for wide receiver reps behind Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) and Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder). Jennings will set his sights on returning to practice once the 49ers reconvene for Week 5 prep on Wednesday.