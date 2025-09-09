Jennings appears to have avoided a serious injury to his left shoulder after he underwent an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the 49ers have yet to provide an updated diagnosis of the injury that knocked Jennings out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks, the 28-year-old wideout looks to have steered clear of a significant setback on the health front. Jennings had previously missed time in the spring and during training camp due to a calf issue and also expressed dissatisfaction with his contract situation, but both matters were resolved last week, as he was able to practice leading up to the season opener and agreed to an amended deal that added $3 million in play-time-based incentives to his contract. While Jennings' practice availability during the upcoming week could be affected by the new shoulder concern, the 49ers haven't yet ruled him out from playing in Sunday's game in New Orleans.