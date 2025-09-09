Jennings appears to have avoided a serious injury to his left shoulder after he underwent an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though the 49ers have yet to provide an updated diagnosis on the injury that knocked Jennings out in the fourth quarter Sunday, the 28-year-old wideout looks to have steered clear of a significant setback. Jennings had previously missed time during training camp due to a calf issue and also expressed dissatisfaction with his contract situation, but the latter matter was resolved last week with an additional $3 million in incentives, and he was able to practice leading up to the season opener. His practice availability during the upcoming week could be affected by the shoulder issue, and his status for Sunday's game in New Orleans remains unclear.