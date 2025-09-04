The 49ers and Jennings (calf) agreed Wednesday to add $3 million in play-time incentives to his contract for the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jennings spent much of the summer nursing a calf injury while also making it known that he wanted a new contract. It's not exactly a new deal for Jennings, but the $3 million increases the wide receiver's earning potential for 2025 up to $10.5 million. Jennings is scheduled to be a free agent next March. As far as his Week 1 availability against the Seahawks, Jennings was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, putting him on track to play Sunday.