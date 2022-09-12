Jennings played 41 of 68 offensive snaps and caught four of six targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

Jennings turned out to be the unexpected beneficiary of Elijah Mitchell's (knee) early departure, as Deebo Samuel was forced back to play his unnatural position of running back, effectively making Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk (67 of 68 offensive snaps and two catches for 40 yards) to take over as the 49ers' top two wideouts for the remainder of the contest. The big-framed wideout has improved at a rapid pace since he was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. Jennings was already lined up to serve as the team's third wideout this year, and he may be asked to take on a bigger role while Mitchell (initial timetable of two months) and George Kittle (groin) recover from their unfortunately-timed injuries. Next Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks will clear up a convoluted fantasy situation in San Francisco, which was both literally and figurately muddied by a shocking loss at Soldier Field. With the first waiver-wire period embarking on the fantasy world -- and a wild Week 1 not even in the books -- Jennings will probably not be a top priority add, but could be a decent consolation prize to end up with.