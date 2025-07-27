Jennings left practice Sunday due to a calf injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings dealt with a minor calf injury during the offseason program, but he's been practicing since passing his physical to start training camp. It's unclear if the wideout is now dealing with a new injury or if he aggravated this previous calf issue. Jennings has also been practicing despite reports that he wants a new contract, and he doesn't appear to be in a "hold-in" scenario. It will be worth keeping an eye on his health as the 49ers approach their first preseason game versus the Broncos on Aug. 9. San Francisco has been dealing with injuries around their wide-receiver room the start training camp, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is still on PUP while recovering from a torn ACL, while second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall was activated Sunday after starting on the PUP list with a hamstring injury.