Jennings (shin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After not practicing at all last week ahead of a Week 4 absence, Jennings now has a pair of capped sessions under his belt this week. Fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs) has operated under the same regimen, so Friday's practice and subsequent injury report will be key to determining the status of the pair ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.