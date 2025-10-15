San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (ribs) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings played through five broken ribs during the 49ers' loss to Tampa Bay in Week 6, a contest in which he handled 77 percent of offensive snaps but secured just one of three targets for seven yards. While Jennings may again manage to play through his injuries at home against the Falcons on Sunday, he's combined for just three grabs for 31 yards (on seven targets) in his last two appearances. Meanwhile, Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Skyy Moore (undisclosed) are not practicing Wednesday.