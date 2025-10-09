Jennings (ankle/rib) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jennings has been dealing with a rib injury since taking a big hit in the second half of a Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, which held him out of the 49ers' Week 5 win at the Rams and didn't allow him to practice until this Thursday. According to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, GM John Lynch noted earlier Thursday that Jennings may return to action Sunday at Tampa Bay. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Jennings has a chance to play this weekend.