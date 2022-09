Jennings had one reception (three targets) for five yards in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Denver.

Jennings logged 26 offensive snaps (46 percent) in his usual role as the 49ers' third wideout on the depth chart. The 25-year-old did convert the team's lone third-down conversion late in the fourth quarter, but it was an otherwise forgettable night from a fantasy perspective. Jennings and the 49ers will take on the Rams next Monday.