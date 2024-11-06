Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (hip) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Jennings has been sidelined since Week 6 due to a hip injury, missing two contests as a result. With the benefit of a Week 9 bye, he's now ramping up his activity level in advance of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. If he's able to return to action this weekend, Jennings likely will serve as one of the 49ers' starting wide receivers alongside Deebo Samuel (oblique/ribs) due to Brandon Aiyuk being out for the season due to ACL and MCL tears.