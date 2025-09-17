Jennings (shoulder/ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings exited a season-opening win at Seattle due to a left shoulder injury that capped him to one limited session during Week 2 prep. He was able to suit up this past Sunday in New Orleans and take on an 87 percent snap share on his way to five catches (on 10 targets) for 89 yards and one touchdown while working with fill-in starting quarterback Mac Jones. Jennings will be joined as a limited participant Wednesday by No. 1 signal-caller Brock Purdy (toe/left shoulder), who has a chance to return to action this Sunday versus the Cardinals, as coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Wednesday. As a result, the potential exists for Jennings to have his most familiar quarterback under center Week 3, assuming the wide receiver is able to play through his shoulder and ankle issues.