Jennings (ankle/rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After missing Week 5, Jennings returned to practice Thursday and Friday as a limited participant, giving him a chance to suit up Week 6. Teammates Brock Purdy (toe) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) have been ruled out, while QB Mac Jones (oblique/knee) joins Jennings with a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the likely beneficiaries if Jennings doesn't end up playing or is limited.