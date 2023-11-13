Jennings was on the field for 18 offensive snaps (29 percent) against Jacksonville on Sunday, finishing with one reception on two targets for eight yards in a 34-3 win.

Deebo Samuel (shoulder) returned from injury following San Francisco's Week 9 bye, pushing Jennings back into his regular spot on the depth chart. The 26-year-old was coming off a zero-target game in Week 8, so Sunday's paltry receiving line was technically a step forward. With the 49ers returning to full strength on offense and getting back in the win column, Jennings would likely need another injury to crack the starting lineup again this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect more than a handful of targets for the third-year wideout against the Buccaneers next Sunday.