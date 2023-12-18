Jennings had two receptions on as many targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 45-29 win over Arizona.
Jennings got involved offensively against the Cardinals after laying a goose egg against another division foe in Week 14. The 26-year-old has only garnered more than four targets just once this season. Jennings small role leaves him with little fantasy value ahead of next Monday's tilt against the Ravens.
