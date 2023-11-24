Jennings finished with one reception for seven yards while being targeted twice in Thursday's 31-13 win over Seattle.

Jennings received his usual allotment of snaps as the 49ers' No. 3 wideout, but there wasn't much work left for him after a trio of teammates combined for four touchdowns Thursday. The 26-year-old has just two catches over his last three games, which is primarily the result of San Francisco getting healthy on offense following its bye. Jennings' role should remain constant in Week 13 when the 49ers face the Eagles on Dec. 3.