Jennings (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Jennings was absent Week 8 due to a hamstring issue, then rested up during the 49ers' Week 9 bye before returning to all on-field work to kick off Week 10 prep. The same can be said for the team's No. 1 wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), so the position group is back to full strength ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. In seven appearances this season, Jennings has put together a 14-180-0 line on 24 targets working behind Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
More News
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Takes seat in Week 8•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Deemed questionable for Week 8•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Still not practicing•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Garners three targets in loss•
-
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Looks explosive on two snags•