Jennings (ankle) hauled in both of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

Jennings entered the game with a banged up ankle, but he showed no ill effects on two impressive catch and runs where he physically abused the smaller DBs covering him. The 6-foot-3 wideout continues to show improvements as a receiver despite a low target share (3.4 per game). The stats are not there for fantasy purposes, but Jennings could be a name to watch should either Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk miss time this season. As things currently stand, Jennings will continue to operate as San Francisco's third wideout heading into a matchup against Atlanta next Sunday.