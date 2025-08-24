Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed after Saturday's preseason contest against the Chargers that Jennings (calf) has a chance to be available for a Week 1 road matchup with the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. "I expect him to be back, he should be back from it," Shanahan said. "But you never know with a calf."

The 49ers don't play again until Sunday, Sept. 7, so Jennings has two weeks to recover from the calf injury that has plagued him since the early days of training camp and sidelined him entirely since Aug. 4. He thus didn't see any exhibition action, but whenever he's healthy he's expected to help pace a wide receiver group that won't have top option Brandon Aiyuk (knee) available until roughly Week 6. With both Aiyuk and possibly Jennings sidelined, though, Ricky Pearsall might be left as the primary option at the position for QB Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense.