Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (ankle/ribs) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The same can be said for QB Brock Purdy (toe) and WR Ricky Pearsall (knee), but unlike those two players, Shanahan didn't provide insight into Jennings' chance to return to action this weekend. Having said that, Jennings likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday to put himself in a position to play Sunday at Tampa Bay. In three games this season, Jennings has put together a modest 9-129-1 line on 19 targets.