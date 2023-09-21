Jennings is expected to be in line for more playing time in Thursday's game with Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive for the contest, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey are likely to rank as the top priorities in the Niners passing game Week 3, but the absence of Aiyuk at least opens up more opportunities for Jennings and Ronnie Bell to play alongside Samuel in two- and three-wide sets. While serving as the 49ers' No. 3 wideout in the first two games of the season, Jennings has handled 33 percent and 48 percent snap shares between Weeks 1 and 2 while accruing a 2-51-0 receiving line on four targets.