Jennings had five receptions on seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-9 win over Carolina.

Jennings kicked things off with a 12-yard touchdown grab on the opening possession of Monday Night Football. It was the 27-year-old's fourth trip to the end zone this season, with three of those coming over San Francisco's last four contests. Jennings is beginning to hit his stride after attempting to play through broken ribs in the early portion of the schedule. The physical wideout is averaging 4.6 receptions and 50.4 yards over his last five appearances. Jennings' recent string of consistent production puts him in the mix as a WR3/flex option in fantasy against the Browns on Sunday.