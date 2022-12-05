Jennings finished with two receptions on four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 33-17 win over Miami.

Fresh off of his best fantasy game of the season, Jennings reverted to his usual modest production. The 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) for the season, so it was encouraging to see the team's No. 3 wideout continuing to perform as expected with third-string rookie Brock Purdy under center. Jennings shouldn't be considered a starting fantasy option against the Buccaneers in Week 14.