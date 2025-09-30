Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jennings (ankle/ribs) won't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jennings previously sat out the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Cardinals due to an ankle issue, and that injury plus a new rib concern is clouding his availability for Thursday's game against the Rams. After being gauged as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Jennings will be a spectator Tuesday in the 49ers' lone on-field session prior to Thursday's game. The 49ers will decide Wednesday whether Jennings takes a designation into the Week 5 contest, or if he'll be ruled out in advance of the game. The San Francisco pass-catching corps could once again be shorthanded this week; Jennings and fellow wideouts Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jordan Watkins (calf) are all sitting out Tuesday's practice, while tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) aren't on track to return until at least Week 6.