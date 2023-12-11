Jennings failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 28-16 win over Seattle.

Jennings followed up his best fantasy line of the season (3-44-1) with a bagel against the Seahawks. San Francisco unleashed all four of its offensive stars against the divisional foe Sunday, leaving little work for a role player such as Jennings. The 49ers' slot man has been an afterthought in both games against Seattle this season, generating just one reception for seven yards across both contests. Jennings remains only an option for those in deep leagues when the 49ers visit the Cardinals next Sunday.