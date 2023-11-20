Jennings failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 27-14 win over Tampa Bay.

Jennings was on the field for 33 percent of the 49ers' offensive plays Sunday, but he still went catch-less for the third time this year. San Francisco has been leaning on its top talent to re-ignite the team with two convincing wins coming out of the bye week. Unfortunately for Jennings, that has meant little work for he and the rest of the 49ers' role players. The 26-year-old has recorded just one reception over his last three games, which should keep him off of most fantasy radars heading into Thursday's matchup against the Seahawks.