Jennings (ankle/shoulder) officially didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

During Week 2 prep, Jennings missed the first two practices before logging a limited session Friday as he tended to a shoulder injury, but it was enough for him to suit up this past Sunday at New Orleans and serve as the 49es' top wide receiver for fill-in quarterback Mac Jones. On his 10 targets, Jennings hauled in five of them for 89 yards and one touchdown. Coach Kyle Shanahan termed Jennings day-to-day on Monday due to an ankle injury, and with another DNP under his belt to begin this week, it remains to be seen if he'll follow a similar practice regimen to last week and how he'll be listed ahead of Sunday's home opener against the Cardinals.