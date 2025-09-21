Jennings (ankle/shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jennings was officially listed as questionable after not practicing this week, but it looks his name is slated to be among the 49ers' inactives ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. In that scenario, Ricky Pearsall would be a candidate for a larger target share, with fellow wideouts Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore also mixing in.