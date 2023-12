Jennings (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Ravens, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings made no notable progress through the protocol for head injuries this week after being diagnosed with a concussion following last Sunday's win at Arizona. As a result, he'll miss his second game of the campaign, allowing Ronnie Bell and Chris Conley to handle more WR wraps behind the top duo of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.