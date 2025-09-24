Jennings (ankle/shoulder) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings remains day-to-day and that he was close to being cleared to play Week 3 against the Cardinals, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. That said, it seems likely that Jennings will need to practice in at least a limited fashion Thursday and/or Friday to have a realistic shot at returning to the field Sunday versus the Jaguars. Jennings picked up a shoulder injury during San Francisco's regular-season opener but managed to play through it Week 2, before then picking up an ankle injury in the second game.