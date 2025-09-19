49ers' Jauan Jennings: Not spotted at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (ankle/calf) doesn't appear to be practicing Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
He could technically still get some work in once practice is closed off to reporters, but things aren't looking good for Jennings in Week 3, considering he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. If another absence is confirmed, it would likely leave him either ruled out or treated as a long shot to face the Cardinals this weekend.